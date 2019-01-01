QQQ
Range
24.26 - 24.26
Vol / Avg.
0K/36.5K
Div / Yield
0.56/2.33%
52 Wk
19.14 - 25.94
Mkt Cap
362.7M
Payout Ratio
19.77
Open
24.26
P/E
9.14
EPS
0.73
Shares
14.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Civista Bancshares Inc is a financial holding company. Operating through its subsidiary it engages in the business of community banking. It business activity involves collecting customer deposits, making loans, purchasing securities, and offering trust services to its clients. The company's loan portfolio includes commercial and agriculture, commercial real estate-owner occupied, commercial real estate non-owner occupied, residential real estate, real estate construction, and consumer loans. Most of its revenues are derived from the interest and fees gained on loans.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-22
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6100.730 0.1200
REV30.820M30.134M-686.000K

Analyst Ratings

Civista Bancshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Civista Bancshares (CIVB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ: CIVB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Civista Bancshares's (CIVB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Civista Bancshares (CIVB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ: CIVB) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 26, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.50 expecting CIVB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -27.86% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Civista Bancshares (CIVB)?

A

The stock price for Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ: CIVB) is $24.26 last updated Today at 2:30:02 PM.

Q

Does Civista Bancshares (CIVB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) reporting earnings?

A

Civista Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.

Q

Is Civista Bancshares (CIVB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Civista Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Civista Bancshares (CIVB) operate in?

A

Civista Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.