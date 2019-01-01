Civista Bancshares Inc is a financial holding company. Operating through its subsidiary it engages in the business of community banking. It business activity involves collecting customer deposits, making loans, purchasing securities, and offering trust services to its clients. The company's loan portfolio includes commercial and agriculture, commercial real estate-owner occupied, commercial real estate non-owner occupied, residential real estate, real estate construction, and consumer loans. Most of its revenues are derived from the interest and fees gained on loans.