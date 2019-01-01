QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.4 - 0.74
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Aryzta AG is an international specialist food company, originally from Ireland. The company operates bakeries across South America, Asia, Europe, North America, Australia, and New Zealand, and serves retailers, food service operators, and wholesalers worldwide. The largest geographic market by revenue is North America, followed closely by Europe. By product segment, bread rolls and artisan loaves is the largest segment, followed by sweet bakery and breakfast food.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Aryzta Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aryzta (ARZTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aryzta (OTCPK: ARZTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aryzta's (ARZTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aryzta.

Q

What is the target price for Aryzta (ARZTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aryzta

Q

Current Stock Price for Aryzta (ARZTY)?

A

The stock price for Aryzta (OTCPK: ARZTY) is $0.609785 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:58:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aryzta (ARZTY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 19, 2013 to stockholders of record on January 29, 2013.

Q

When is Aryzta (OTCPK:ARZTY) reporting earnings?

A

Aryzta does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aryzta (ARZTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aryzta.

Q

What sector and industry does Aryzta (ARZTY) operate in?

A

Aryzta is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.