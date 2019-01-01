|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.120
|-0.100
|0.0200
|REV
|11.730M
|13.174M
|1.444M
You can purchase shares of 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in 36KR Holdings’s space includes: Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD), BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT), Leafly Holdings (NASDAQ:LFLY), Glory Star New Media Gr (NASDAQ:GSMG) and Fang Holdings (NYSE:SFUN).
The latest price target for 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) was reported by Needham on August 5, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting KRKR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 615.73% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) is $0.8383 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for 36KR Holdings.
36KR Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for 36KR Holdings.
36KR Holdings is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.