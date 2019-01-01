QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
5.4K/66.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.72 - 5.46
Mkt Cap
32.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.75
Shares
38.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 9:56AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 6:05AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 7:35AM
Benzinga - Jul 13, 2021, 10:08AM
Benzinga - Jul 13, 2021, 7:35AM
Benzinga - Apr 15, 2021, 9:00AM
Benzinga - Apr 15, 2021, 7:13AM
Benzinga - Mar 12, 2021, 7:07AM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
36KR Holdings Inc is engaged in providing content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. The firm's production process comprises of content creation, content editing, screening and monitoring, and content distribution. It distributes content through a variety of channels, including both self-operated and third-party platforms namely Weibo, Weixin/WeChat, Toutiao, Baidu, and Zhihu. The company mainly generates revenues from providing online advertising services, enterprise value-added services, and subscription services.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.120-0.100 0.0200
REV11.730M13.174M1.444M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

36KR Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy 36KR Holdings (KRKR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 36KR Holdings's (KRKR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for 36KR Holdings (KRKR) stock?

A

The latest price target for 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) was reported by Needham on August 5, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting KRKR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 615.73% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for 36KR Holdings (KRKR)?

A

The stock price for 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) is $0.8383 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 36KR Holdings (KRKR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 36KR Holdings.

Q

When is 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) reporting earnings?

A

36KR Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is 36KR Holdings (KRKR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 36KR Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does 36KR Holdings (KRKR) operate in?

A

36KR Holdings is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.