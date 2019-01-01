36KR Holdings Inc is engaged in providing content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. The firm's production process comprises of content creation, content editing, screening and monitoring, and content distribution. It distributes content through a variety of channels, including both self-operated and third-party platforms namely Weibo, Weixin/WeChat, Toutiao, Baidu, and Zhihu. The company mainly generates revenues from providing online advertising services, enterprise value-added services, and subscription services.