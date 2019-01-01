QQQ
Viropro Inc is a biotechnology company operating in the United States. The company is engaged in the sale of technological transfers for biopharmaceutical generic drugs in emerging markets.

Viropro Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Viropro (VPRO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Viropro (OTCEM: VPRO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Viropro's (VPRO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Viropro.

Q

What is the target price for Viropro (VPRO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Viropro

Q

Current Stock Price for Viropro (VPRO)?

A

The stock price for Viropro (OTCEM: VPRO) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:49:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Viropro (VPRO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Viropro.

Q

When is Viropro (OTCEM:VPRO) reporting earnings?

A

Viropro does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Viropro (VPRO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Viropro.

Q

What sector and industry does Viropro (VPRO) operate in?

A

Viropro is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.