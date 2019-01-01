QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Green Growth Brands Inc is engaged in the healthcare business. It is a cannabis retail company operating worldwide. The company's brand profile include CAMP, CBD, Meri + Jayne, and others. It has two operating segments; the cultivation, production, distribution and retail selling of cannabis products, and the production and selling of CBD-infused personal care products through retail, digital and wholesale channels.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Green Growth Brands Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Green Growth Brands (GGBXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Green Growth Brands (OTCEM: GGBXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Green Growth Brands's (GGBXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Green Growth Brands.

Q

What is the target price for Green Growth Brands (GGBXF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Green Growth Brands (OTCEM: GGBXF) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on February 14, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.10 expecting GGBXF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9999900.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)?

A

The stock price for Green Growth Brands (OTCEM: GGBXF) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 18:57:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Green Growth Brands (GGBXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Green Growth Brands.

Q

When is Green Growth Brands (OTCEM:GGBXF) reporting earnings?

A

Green Growth Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Green Growth Brands (GGBXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Green Growth Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Green Growth Brands (GGBXF) operate in?

A

Green Growth Brands is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.