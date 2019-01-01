Dai Nippon Printing is a provider of printing services. The company offers publishing and printing solutions used for printing magazines, newspapers, textbooks, catalogs, calendars, flyers, pamphlets, and posters, as well as personalized mail, smart cards, SIM cards, merchandise vouchers, bank books, and business forms. Dai Nippon Printing also produces packaging for processed foods, toiletries and pharmaceuticals, barrier film for packages, biomass plastic film, PET plastic bottles, and aseptic filling systems, as well as display components such as LCDs, optical films, semiconductor photomasks, hard-disk suspensions, camera modules, near-field communication modules, and electronic paper display systems. The company operates primarily in Japan.