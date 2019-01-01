QQQ
Range
13 - 13.1
Vol / Avg.
9.2K/24.5K
Div / Yield
0.29/2.18%
52 Wk
8.96 - 13.45
Mkt Cap
7B
Payout Ratio
24.67
Open
13.05
P/E
11.7
EPS
65.65
Shares
538.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Dai Nippon Printing is a provider of printing services. The company offers publishing and printing solutions used for printing magazines, newspapers, textbooks, catalogs, calendars, flyers, pamphlets, and posters, as well as personalized mail, smart cards, SIM cards, merchandise vouchers, bank books, and business forms. Dai Nippon Printing also produces packaging for processed foods, toiletries and pharmaceuticals, barrier film for packages, biomass plastic film, PET plastic bottles, and aseptic filling systems, as well as display components such as LCDs, optical films, semiconductor photomasks, hard-disk suspensions, camera modules, near-field communication modules, and electronic paper display systems. The company operates primarily in Japan.

Dai Nippon Printing Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dai Nippon Printing (DNPLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dai Nippon Printing (OTCPK: DNPLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dai Nippon Printing's (DNPLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dai Nippon Printing.

Q

What is the target price for Dai Nippon Printing (DNPLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dai Nippon Printing

Q

Current Stock Price for Dai Nippon Printing (DNPLY)?

A

The stock price for Dai Nippon Printing (OTCPK: DNPLY) is $13.025 last updated Today at 7:16:17 PM.

Q

Does Dai Nippon Printing (DNPLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 9, 2009 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Dai Nippon Printing (OTCPK:DNPLY) reporting earnings?

A

Dai Nippon Printing does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dai Nippon Printing (DNPLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dai Nippon Printing.

Q

What sector and industry does Dai Nippon Printing (DNPLY) operate in?

A

Dai Nippon Printing is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.