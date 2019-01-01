QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.4/2.64%
52 Wk
15.1 - 16.79
Mkt Cap
28.4M
Payout Ratio
61.54
Open
-
P/E
23.35
EPS
0.19
Shares
1.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
WVS Financial Corp provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The principal categories of loans in the portfolio are single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, and commercial loans. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

WVS Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WVS Financial (WVFC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WVS Financial (NASDAQ: WVFC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WVS Financial's (WVFC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for WVS Financial (WVFC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for WVS Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for WVS Financial (WVFC)?

A

The stock price for WVS Financial (NASDAQ: WVFC) is $15.1 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does WVS Financial (WVFC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) reporting earnings?

A

WVS Financial’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is WVS Financial (WVFC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WVS Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does WVS Financial (WVFC) operate in?

A

WVS Financial is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.