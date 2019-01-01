PhaseRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is developing a portfolio of products for the treatment of inherited enzyme deficiencies in the liver using intracellular enzyme replacement therapy, or i-ERT. The approach is enabled by proprietary Hybrid messenger RNA, or mRNA, Technology platform, which allows synthesis of the missing enzyme inside the cell. The product portfolio targets the three urea cycle disorders ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency, or OTCD, argininosuccinate lyase deficiency, or ASL deficiency, and argininosuccinate synthetase deficiency, or ASS1 deficiency.