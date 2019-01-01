QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
PhaseRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is developing a portfolio of products for the treatment of inherited enzyme deficiencies in the liver using intracellular enzyme replacement therapy, or i-ERT. The approach is enabled by proprietary Hybrid messenger RNA, or mRNA, Technology platform, which allows synthesis of the missing enzyme inside the cell. The product portfolio targets the three urea cycle disorders ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency, or OTCD, argininosuccinate lyase deficiency, or ASL deficiency, and argininosuccinate synthetase deficiency, or ASS1 deficiency.

PhaseRx Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PhaseRx (PZRXQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PhaseRx (OTCEM: PZRXQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PhaseRx's (PZRXQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PhaseRx.

Q

What is the target price for PhaseRx (PZRXQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PhaseRx

Q

Current Stock Price for PhaseRx (PZRXQ)?

A

The stock price for PhaseRx (OTCEM: PZRXQ) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 18:30:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PhaseRx (PZRXQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PhaseRx.

Q

When is PhaseRx (OTCEM:PZRXQ) reporting earnings?

A

PhaseRx does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PhaseRx (PZRXQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PhaseRx.

Q

What sector and industry does PhaseRx (PZRXQ) operate in?

A

PhaseRx is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.