QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
JB&ZJMY Holding Co Inc is focuses on the business of electrical cars and their support systems. It is engaged in manufacturing of batteries for use in electric automobiles. The company has developed a small, low-cost, fully automatic, multi-function rechargeable car power plant recharge system.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

JB&ZJMY Holding Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JB&ZJMY Holding Co (JBZY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JB&ZJMY Holding Co (OTCEM: JBZY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JB&ZJMY Holding Co's (JBZY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JB&ZJMY Holding Co.

Q

What is the target price for JB&ZJMY Holding Co (JBZY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JB&ZJMY Holding Co

Q

Current Stock Price for JB&ZJMY Holding Co (JBZY)?

A

The stock price for JB&ZJMY Holding Co (OTCEM: JBZY) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:41:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JB&ZJMY Holding Co (JBZY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JB&ZJMY Holding Co.

Q

When is JB&ZJMY Holding Co (OTCEM:JBZY) reporting earnings?

A

JB&ZJMY Holding Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JB&ZJMY Holding Co (JBZY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JB&ZJMY Holding Co.

Q

What sector and industry does JB&ZJMY Holding Co (JBZY) operate in?

A

JB&ZJMY Holding Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.