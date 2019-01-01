|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of JB&ZJMY Holding Co (OTCEM: JBZY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for JB&ZJMY Holding Co.
There is no analysis for JB&ZJMY Holding Co
The stock price for JB&ZJMY Holding Co (OTCEM: JBZY) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:41:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for JB&ZJMY Holding Co.
JB&ZJMY Holding Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for JB&ZJMY Holding Co.
JB&ZJMY Holding Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.