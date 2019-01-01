QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Grow Solutions Holdings Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of modular aeroponic vertical farming units that are fully equipped with proprietary monitoring and automation to make growing aeroponically simple and predictable with very little human intervention. The units are mainly used for agricultural products.

Grow Solutions Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grow Solutions Holdings (GRSO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grow Solutions Holdings (OTCPK: GRSO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grow Solutions Holdings's (GRSO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grow Solutions Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Grow Solutions Holdings (GRSO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grow Solutions Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Grow Solutions Holdings (GRSO)?

A

The stock price for Grow Solutions Holdings (OTCPK: GRSO) is $0.0002 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:39:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grow Solutions Holdings (GRSO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grow Solutions Holdings.

Q

When is Grow Solutions Holdings (OTCPK:GRSO) reporting earnings?

A

Grow Solutions Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grow Solutions Holdings (GRSO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grow Solutions Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Grow Solutions Holdings (GRSO) operate in?

A

Grow Solutions Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.