Range
0.04 - 0.05
Vol / Avg.
552.6K/291.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.18
Mkt Cap
117.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
2.7B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 10:03AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Real Brands Inc is a brand-building company in the legal hemp and cannabis industry. Its brand includes CBD Pharmacy, Omega hemp, Hempaid, Humboldt among others.

Real Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Real Brands (RLBD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Real Brands (OTCPK: RLBD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Real Brands's (RLBD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Real Brands.

Q

What is the target price for Real Brands (RLBD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Real Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for Real Brands (RLBD)?

A

The stock price for Real Brands (OTCPK: RLBD) is $0.044 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:50:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Real Brands (RLBD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Real Brands.

Q

When is Real Brands (OTCPK:RLBD) reporting earnings?

A

Real Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Real Brands (RLBD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Real Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Real Brands (RLBD) operate in?

A

Real Brands is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.