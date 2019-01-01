While Nissan annually sells about 4 million vehicles, total 2020 Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance sales volume of 7.8 million vehicles makes the alliance the third largest vehicle group in the world, behind Toyota at 9.5 million and Volkswagen at 9.3 million vehicles sold. Nissan's financial services subsidiary provides consumers with auto loans and leases. In addition, the subsidiary also finances Nissan's sales to its dealerships (known as floor-plan financing). Nissan is 43.4% owned by French automaker Renault, while Nissan in turn owns 15% of Renault. The Alliance also has controlling interests in AvtoVAZ (Lada) in Russia and Mitsubishi Motors in Japan.