Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/17.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.09
Mkt Cap
2.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
0.55
EPS
-0.04
Shares
112.4M
Outstanding
Biome Grow Inc is a Canada based company engaged in medical and recreational cannabis businesses. Along with its subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in the cultivation of marijuana plants, dried marijuana and marijuana seeds. The company through its Weed VR platform connects customers with growers and distributors as well as retail partners.

Biome Grow Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Biome Grow (BIOIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Biome Grow (OTCQB: BIOIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Biome Grow's (BIOIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Biome Grow.

Q

What is the target price for Biome Grow (BIOIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Biome Grow

Q

Current Stock Price for Biome Grow (BIOIF)?

A

The stock price for Biome Grow (OTCQB: BIOIF) is $0.0215 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:36:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Biome Grow (BIOIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biome Grow.

Q

When is Biome Grow (OTCQB:BIOIF) reporting earnings?

A

Biome Grow does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Biome Grow (BIOIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Biome Grow.

Q

What sector and industry does Biome Grow (BIOIF) operate in?

A

Biome Grow is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.