There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Santen Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a drug manufacturing company that focuses on ophthalmic products. The company reports two primary operating segments: prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals and other. The pharmaceuticals segment includes over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, while the other segment includes medical devices. The vast majority of Santen's revenue is derived from its prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals segment, which manufactures and distributes prescription and OTC pharmaceuticals. Most of Santen's sales are generated in Japan, followed by other Asian countries.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.160
REV602.679M

Santen Pharmaceutical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Santen Pharmaceutical (SNPHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCPK: SNPHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Santen Pharmaceutical's (SNPHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Santen Pharmaceutical.

Q

What is the target price for Santen Pharmaceutical (SNPHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Santen Pharmaceutical

Q

Current Stock Price for Santen Pharmaceutical (SNPHY)?

A

The stock price for Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCPK: SNPHY) is $10.78 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:48:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Santen Pharmaceutical (SNPHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:SNPHY) reporting earnings?

A

Santen Pharmaceutical’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Santen Pharmaceutical (SNPHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Santen Pharmaceutical.

Q

What sector and industry does Santen Pharmaceutical (SNPHY) operate in?

A

Santen Pharmaceutical is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.