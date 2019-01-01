Umicore SA offers solutions to treat pollutants, metals, and other industrial materials. It generates the majority of revenue from cleaning technologies, including emission control devices, components for rechargeable batteries, and recycling solutions. The company provides automotive emission systems for light and heavy-duty vehicles and transforms pollutants into harmless gases. Umicore has three business segments: catalysis, recycling, and energy & surface technologies. Recycling solutions apply to battery components, metals, platinum engineered materials, and other applications. Approximately half of the total sales derive from Europe, but the company has a worldwide presence and capabilities to reach many different regions.