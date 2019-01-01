QQQ
Range
0.01 - 0.02
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/85.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.09
Mkt Cap
5.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.01
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
308M
Outstanding
Global Hemp Group Inc is a Canadian company. The company is principally active in agriculture and manufacturing in the industrial hemp sector. The firm is cultivating hemp at projects in New Brunswick, Canada, and in the United States. Its project includes Scio Oregon Hemp Project.

Global Hemp Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Hemp Group (GBHPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Hemp Group (OTCQB: GBHPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Global Hemp Group's (GBHPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Hemp Group.

Q

What is the target price for Global Hemp Group (GBHPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Hemp Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)?

A

The stock price for Global Hemp Group (OTCQB: GBHPF) is $0.0174 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:10:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Hemp Group (GBHPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Hemp Group.

Q

When is Global Hemp Group (OTCQB:GBHPF) reporting earnings?

A

Global Hemp Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Hemp Group (GBHPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Hemp Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Hemp Group (GBHPF) operate in?

A

Global Hemp Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.