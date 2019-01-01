Vystar Corp is engaged in the rubber and plastic products market. It develops technology to produce Vytex Natural Rubber Latex which reduces antigenic protein and non-rubbers in natural rubber latex to undetectable levels. The company's products and services include Natural Rubber Latex, and clinical sleep diagnostics and durable medical equipment. The company derives revenue from sales of or license fees of Vytex NRL raw material to manufacturers and distributors of rubber and rubber end products.