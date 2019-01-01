QQQ
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.72 - 5.87
Mkt Cap
210.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.1
Shares
43.6M
Outstanding
Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company's operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Total Energy Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Total Energy Services (TOTZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Total Energy Services (OTCPK: TOTZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Total Energy Services's (TOTZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Total Energy Services.

Q

What is the target price for Total Energy Services (TOTZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Total Energy Services

Q

Current Stock Price for Total Energy Services (TOTZF)?

A

The stock price for Total Energy Services (OTCPK: TOTZF) is $4.8267 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:44:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Total Energy Services (TOTZF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Total Energy Services (OTCPK:TOTZF) reporting earnings?

A

Total Energy Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Total Energy Services (TOTZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Total Energy Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Total Energy Services (TOTZF) operate in?

A

Total Energy Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.