Liquidmetal Technologies Inc is a materials technology and manufacturing company that develops and commercializes products made from amorphous alloys. The alloys consist of a variety of proprietary bulk alloys and composites that utilize the advantages offered by amorphous alloy technology. Its product application spreads across various industries which include aerospace components, defense parts, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines. While the majority of the revenue is generated from selling products.