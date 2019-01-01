QQQ
Sector: Materials. Industry: Metals & Mining
Liquidmetal Technologies Inc is a materials technology and manufacturing company that develops and commercializes products made from amorphous alloys. The alloys consist of a variety of proprietary bulk alloys and composites that utilize the advantages offered by amorphous alloy technology. Its product application spreads across various industries which include aerospace components, defense parts, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines. While the majority of the revenue is generated from selling products.

Liquidmetal Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Liquidmetal Technologies (LQMT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCQB: LQMT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Liquidmetal Technologies's (LQMT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Liquidmetal Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Liquidmetal Technologies (LQMT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Liquidmetal Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Liquidmetal Technologies (LQMT)?

A

The stock price for Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCQB: LQMT) is $0.105 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:37:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Liquidmetal Technologies (LQMT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Liquidmetal Technologies.

Q

When is Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCQB:LQMT) reporting earnings?

A

Liquidmetal Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Liquidmetal Technologies (LQMT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Liquidmetal Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Liquidmetal Technologies (LQMT) operate in?

A

Liquidmetal Technologies is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.