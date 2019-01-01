QQQ
Range
22.7 - 23.3
Vol / Avg.
22.8K/28.7K
Div / Yield
0.45/1.96%
52 Wk
13.05 - 40.55
Mkt Cap
11.6B
Payout Ratio
69.63
Open
22.7
P/E
38.35
Shares
496.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 23, 2021, 5:28AM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Edenred is a France-listed prepaid corporate services provider operating in 46 countries. The company was listed in 2010 following a spin-off from hotel group Accor. Edenred's main business, Ticket Restaurant, offers prepaid meal vouchers that employers provide to their employees as an additional benefit. The company is also involved in other areas such as prepaid fuel cards and payment and expense-management systems.

Analyst Ratings

Edenred Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Edenred (EDNMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Edenred (OTCEM: EDNMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Edenred's (EDNMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Edenred.

Q

What is the target price for Edenred (EDNMY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Edenred (OTCEM: EDNMY) was reported by Barclays on July 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting EDNMY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Edenred (EDNMY)?

A

The stock price for Edenred (OTCEM: EDNMY) is $23.3 last updated Today at 8:36:51 PM.

Q

Does Edenred (EDNMY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Edenred.

Q

When is Edenred (OTCEM:EDNMY) reporting earnings?

A

Edenred does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Edenred (EDNMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Edenred.

Q

What sector and industry does Edenred (EDNMY) operate in?

A

Edenred is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.