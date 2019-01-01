alpha-En Corp is a US-based company which is engaged in developing new technologies for manufacturing pure lithium metal, a raw material for use in lightweight, high energy density batteries, in an environmentally friendly manner. The company mainly focuses on including lithium products and processes derived from its core technology which includes battery components such as protected anodes and compounds of lithium, among other things. It has developed a process of production of lithium metal at room temperature using clean technology, which can be met without harming the environment.