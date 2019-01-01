QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
alpha-En Corp is a US-based company which is engaged in developing new technologies for manufacturing pure lithium metal, a raw material for use in lightweight, high energy density batteries, in an environmentally friendly manner. The company mainly focuses on including lithium products and processes derived from its core technology which includes battery components such as protected anodes and compounds of lithium, among other things. It has developed a process of production of lithium metal at room temperature using clean technology, which can be met without harming the environment.

alpha-En Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy alpha-En (ALPE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of alpha-En (OTCEM: ALPE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are alpha-En's (ALPE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for alpha-En.

Q

What is the target price for alpha-En (ALPE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for alpha-En

Q

Current Stock Price for alpha-En (ALPE)?

A

The stock price for alpha-En (OTCEM: ALPE) is $0.0003 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 20:12:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does alpha-En (ALPE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for alpha-En.

Q

When is alpha-En (OTCEM:ALPE) reporting earnings?

A

alpha-En does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is alpha-En (ALPE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for alpha-En.

Q

What sector and industry does alpha-En (ALPE) operate in?

A

alpha-En is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.