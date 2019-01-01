NervGen Pharma Corp is a biotech company dedicated to creating innovative solutions for the treatment of nerve damage and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing drugs for the treatment of spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease. NervGen's platform technology targets protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma (PTP), a neural receptor that impedes nerve repair. Inhibition of the PTP receptor has been shown to promote regeneration and remyelination of damaged nerves, as well as improvement of nerve function in animal models for various medical conditions.