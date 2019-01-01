QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
1.57 - 1.65
Vol / Avg.
26.5K/40.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.05 - 2.67
Mkt Cap
72.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.6
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
46.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 13, 2021, 8:55AM
NervGen Pharma Corp is a biotech company dedicated to creating innovative solutions for the treatment of nerve damage and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing drugs for the treatment of spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease. NervGen's platform technology targets protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma (PTP), a neural receptor that impedes nerve repair. Inhibition of the PTP receptor has been shown to promote regeneration and remyelination of damaged nerves, as well as improvement of nerve function in animal models for various medical conditions.

NervGen Pharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NervGen Pharma (NGENF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NervGen Pharma (OTCQX: NGENF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NervGen Pharma's (NGENF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NervGen Pharma.

Q

What is the target price for NervGen Pharma (NGENF) stock?

A

The latest price target for NervGen Pharma (OTCQX: NGENF) was reported by Industrial Alliance on July 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting NGENF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 279.67% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NervGen Pharma (NGENF)?

A

The stock price for NervGen Pharma (OTCQX: NGENF) is $1.5803 last updated Today at 6:26:35 PM.

Q

Does NervGen Pharma (NGENF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NervGen Pharma.

Q

When is NervGen Pharma (OTCQX:NGENF) reporting earnings?

A

NervGen Pharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NervGen Pharma (NGENF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NervGen Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does NervGen Pharma (NGENF) operate in?

A

NervGen Pharma is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.