|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of PSB Holdings (OTCQX: PSBQ) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for PSB Holdings.
There is no analysis for PSB Holdings
The stock price for PSB Holdings (OTCQX: PSBQ) is $26.35 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:47:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 6, 2022.
PSB Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for PSB Holdings.
PSB Holdings is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.