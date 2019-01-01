QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
AppSwarm Inc is an application development firm, which is engaged in acquiring and marketing applications for various devices. It offers complete, end-to-end services for mobile application development across all major platforms including Apple iPhone, RIM's BlackBerry, Google's Android, and Microsoft's Windows Mobile. The company has developed a screening process called The Swarm. This selective screening process encompasses various stratums and allows the company to review each application idea it receives. Geographically, operation of the group is functioned through the United States and it derives most of the revenue from the source of app purchase, advertising, subscriptions, and sponsorship.

AppSwarm Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy AppSwarm (SWRM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AppSwarm (OTCPK: SWRM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AppSwarm's (SWRM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AppSwarm.

Q

What is the target price for AppSwarm (SWRM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AppSwarm

Q

Current Stock Price for AppSwarm (SWRM)?

A

The stock price for AppSwarm (OTCPK: SWRM) is $0.0042 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:54:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AppSwarm (SWRM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AppSwarm.

Q

When is AppSwarm (OTCPK:SWRM) reporting earnings?

A

AppSwarm does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AppSwarm (SWRM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AppSwarm.

Q

What sector and industry does AppSwarm (SWRM) operate in?

A

AppSwarm is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.