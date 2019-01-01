AppSwarm Inc is an application development firm, which is engaged in acquiring and marketing applications for various devices. It offers complete, end-to-end services for mobile application development across all major platforms including Apple iPhone, RIM's BlackBerry, Google's Android, and Microsoft's Windows Mobile. The company has developed a screening process called The Swarm. This selective screening process encompasses various stratums and allows the company to review each application idea it receives. Geographically, operation of the group is functioned through the United States and it derives most of the revenue from the source of app purchase, advertising, subscriptions, and sponsorship.