Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/31K
Div / Yield
0.02/0.84%
52 Wk
1.86 - 2.8
Mkt Cap
9.2B
Payout Ratio
35.57
Open
-
P/E
43.02
EPS
0.37
Shares
3.6B
Outstanding
Becle SAB de CV is a Mexico based company operating in the liquor industry. It operates as a spirit company engaged in producing, selling and distributing spirits and liquors. The product portfolio of the company comprises whiskey, rum, and tequila, among others. The company sells its products across Mexico and around the world. Its portfolio comprises of different brands such as 1800, Bushmills, Boodles, Hangar, Maestro Tequilero, Kraken, and others.

Analyst Ratings

Becle SAB de Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Becle SAB de (BCCLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Becle SAB de (OTCPK: BCCLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Becle SAB de's (BCCLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Becle SAB de.

Q

What is the target price for Becle SAB de (BCCLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Becle SAB de

Q

Current Stock Price for Becle SAB de (BCCLF)?

A

The stock price for Becle SAB de (OTCPK: BCCLF) is $2.56 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:42:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Becle SAB de (BCCLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Becle SAB de.

Q

When is Becle SAB de (OTCPK:BCCLF) reporting earnings?

A

Becle SAB de does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Becle SAB de (BCCLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Becle SAB de.

Q

What sector and industry does Becle SAB de (BCCLF) operate in?

A

Becle SAB de is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.