Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/44.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 0.24
Mkt Cap
43M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
340.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Tinka Resources Ltd is a junior mineral exploration company that is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals on mineral properties located in Peru. It primarily explores zinc, silver, lead, tin, copper, and gold deposits. The company's projects include Colquipucro and Ayawilca while, its core project is Ayawilca Property, located about 200 km northeast of Lima in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tinka Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tinka Resources (TKRFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tinka Resources (OTCQB: TKRFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tinka Resources's (TKRFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tinka Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Tinka Resources (TKRFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tinka Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Tinka Resources (TKRFF)?

A

The stock price for Tinka Resources (OTCQB: TKRFF) is $0.1263 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:15:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tinka Resources (TKRFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tinka Resources.

Q

When is Tinka Resources (OTCQB:TKRFF) reporting earnings?

A

Tinka Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tinka Resources (TKRFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tinka Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Tinka Resources (TKRFF) operate in?

A

Tinka Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.