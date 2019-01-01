QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
11.85 - 11.85
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/4.8K
Div / Yield
0.4/3.38%
52 Wk
10.6 - 14.91
Mkt Cap
33.8M
Payout Ratio
45.45
Open
11.85
P/E
13.47
EPS
0.19
Shares
2.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 10:45AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 10:40AM
Benzinga - May 3, 2021, 11:30AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as checking, savings, loans, mobile banking, online banking, wire transfer, ACH services, debit card, automated teller machines, and safe deposit boxes among others. The bank generates its revenue in the form of interest income. All of the revenues are earned within the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.190
REV2.951M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Glen Burnie Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ: GLBZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Glen Burnie Bancorp's (GLBZ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Glen Burnie Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ)?

A

The stock price for Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ: GLBZ) is $11.85 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:01:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 21, 2022.

Q

When is Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) reporting earnings?

A

Glen Burnie Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) operate in?

A

Glen Burnie Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.