Range
0.03 - 0.04
Vol / Avg.
33K/65K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
10M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.04
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
303.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Mymetics Corp is a vaccine company and is focused on the research and development of next-generation vaccines for infectious and life-disabling diseases. Its vaccine candidates in the pipeline include HIV-1/AIDS, malaria, and Covid-19, and intranasal influenza, RSV, Chikungunyaand HSV vaccine candidate programs.

Mymetics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mymetics (MYMX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mymetics (OTCQB: MYMX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mymetics's (MYMX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mymetics.

Q

What is the target price for Mymetics (MYMX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mymetics

Q

Current Stock Price for Mymetics (MYMX)?

A

The stock price for Mymetics (OTCQB: MYMX) is $0.033 last updated Today at 2:44:41 PM.

Q

Does Mymetics (MYMX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mymetics.

Q

When is Mymetics (OTCQB:MYMX) reporting earnings?

A

Mymetics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mymetics (MYMX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mymetics.

Q

What sector and industry does Mymetics (MYMX) operate in?

A

Mymetics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.