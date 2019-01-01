QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/94.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.18
Mkt Cap
6.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
163.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 12:52PM
Benzinga - Aug 27, 2021, 1:57PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 12:58PM
Blueberries Medical Corp is a licensed producer of psychoactive and non-psychoactive cannabis by-products in Colombia. It cultivates, produces, and distributes cannabidiol (CBD) and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) based medical cannabis domestically as well as internationally. It generates all of its revenues from Colombia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Blueberries Medical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blueberries Medical (BBRRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blueberries Medical (OTCQB: BBRRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blueberries Medical's (BBRRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blueberries Medical.

Q

What is the target price for Blueberries Medical (BBRRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blueberries Medical

Q

Current Stock Price for Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)?

A

The stock price for Blueberries Medical (OTCQB: BBRRF) is $0.042 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:53:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blueberries Medical (BBRRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blueberries Medical.

Q

When is Blueberries Medical (OTCQB:BBRRF) reporting earnings?

A

Blueberries Medical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blueberries Medical (BBRRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blueberries Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Blueberries Medical (BBRRF) operate in?

A

Blueberries Medical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.