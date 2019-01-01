Klépierre is a French real estate company with a focus on the European retail property market. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from the rents received from its shopping centres. The company also operates development, refurbishment, and extension programs in its shopping centres. By geography, most of the shopping centres are located in France and Belgium, with the others in Scandinavia, Italy, the Netherlands, Iberia, Germany, and elsewhere. Significant tenants include large retail companies.