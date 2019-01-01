QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.2K
Div / Yield
1.19/4.07%
52 Wk
20.79 - 31.28
Mkt Cap
8.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
285.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Klépierre is a French real estate company with a focus on the European retail property market. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from the rents received from its shopping centres. The company also operates development, refurbishment, and extension programs in its shopping centres. By geography, most of the shopping centres are located in France and Belgium, with the others in Scandinavia, Italy, the Netherlands, Iberia, Germany, and elsewhere. Significant tenants include large retail companies.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Klepierre Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Klepierre (KLPEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Klepierre (OTCPK: KLPEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Klepierre's (KLPEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Klepierre.

Q

What is the target price for Klepierre (KLPEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Klepierre

Q

Current Stock Price for Klepierre (KLPEF)?

A

The stock price for Klepierre (OTCPK: KLPEF) is $29.3 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:24:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Klepierre (KLPEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Klepierre.

Q

When is Klepierre (OTCPK:KLPEF) reporting earnings?

A

Klepierre does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Klepierre (KLPEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Klepierre.

Q

What sector and industry does Klepierre (KLPEF) operate in?

A

Klepierre is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.