Range
18.75 - 19.17
Vol / Avg.
4.7K/10.7K
Div / Yield
0.46/2.43%
52 Wk
16.98 - 21.02
Mkt Cap
129.3M
Payout Ratio
17.19
Open
19.17
P/E
7.77
EPS
0.47
Shares
6.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 4:38PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 4:42PM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 4:20PM
Benzinga - May 27, 2021, 4:20PM
Benzinga - Apr 30, 2021, 4:17PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
SB Financial Group Inc operates as a Holding Company of State Bank and RDSI/DCM. Its activities involve commercial banking, trust, and financial services. It offers a full-range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including trust services, mortgage banking, wealth management services, commercial and agricultural lending. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit. It earns revenue in the form of interest income.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3800.420 0.0400
REV9.500M15.667M6.167M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SB Financial Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SB Financial Group (SBFG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SBFG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SB Financial Group's (SBFG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SB Financial Group (SBFG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SB Financial Group

Q

Current Stock Price for SB Financial Group (SBFG)?

A

The stock price for SB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SBFG) is $18.77 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SB Financial Group (SBFG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) reporting earnings?

A

SB Financial Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is SB Financial Group (SBFG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SB Financial Group.

Q

What sector and industry does SB Financial Group (SBFG) operate in?

A

SB Financial Group is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.