SB Financial Group Inc operates as a Holding Company of State Bank and RDSI/DCM. Its activities involve commercial banking, trust, and financial services. It offers a full-range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including trust services, mortgage banking, wealth management services, commercial and agricultural lending. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit. It earns revenue in the form of interest income.