You can purchase shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SBFG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in SB Financial Group’s space includes: Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST), United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH), Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI), Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) and Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC).
There is no analysis for SB Financial Group
The stock price for SB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SBFG) is $18.77 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.
SB Financial Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for SB Financial Group.
SB Financial Group is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.