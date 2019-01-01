QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/3.4K
Div / Yield
0.44/2.97%
52 Wk
14.1 - 15.28
Mkt Cap
42.4M
Payout Ratio
36.54
Open
-
P/E
14.23
EPS
0.29
Shares
2.9M
Outstanding
Ottawa Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. The bank offers services such as checking, savings, loans, online banking, commercial leasing, and others. It generates revenue in the form of interest.


Ottawa Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ottawa Bancorp (OTTW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ottawa Bancorp (OTCQX: OTTW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ottawa Bancorp's (OTTW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ottawa Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Ottawa Bancorp (OTTW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ottawa Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Ottawa Bancorp (OTTW)?

A

The stock price for Ottawa Bancorp (OTCQX: OTTW) is $14.6501 last updated Today at 7:51:22 PM.

Q

Does Ottawa Bancorp (OTTW) pay a dividend?

A

The next Ottawa Bancorp (OTTW) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.

Q

When is Ottawa Bancorp (OTCQX:OTTW) reporting earnings?

A

Ottawa Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ottawa Bancorp (OTTW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ottawa Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Ottawa Bancorp (OTTW) operate in?

A

Ottawa Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.