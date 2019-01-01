|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.290
|REV
|1.332B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Shimano (OTCPK: SMNNY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Shimano.
There is no analysis for Shimano
The stock price for Shimano (OTCPK: SMNNY) is $22.87 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Shimano.
Shimano’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Shimano.
Shimano is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.