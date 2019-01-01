QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Itonis Inc is a development-stage company. It operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of products to the medical and pharmaceutical industry. It is presently focused on marketing its Emesyl homeopathic anti-nausea product for retail sale. It produces and markets over the counter and prescription homeopathic preparations to treat both common ailments and chronic diseases.

Itonis Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Itonis (ITNS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Itonis (OTCPK: ITNS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Itonis's (ITNS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Itonis.

Q

What is the target price for Itonis (ITNS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Itonis

Q

Current Stock Price for Itonis (ITNS)?

A

The stock price for Itonis (OTCPK: ITNS) is $0.0013 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:33:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Itonis (ITNS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Itonis.

Q

When is Itonis (OTCPK:ITNS) reporting earnings?

A

Itonis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Itonis (ITNS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Itonis.

Q

What sector and industry does Itonis (ITNS) operate in?

A

Itonis is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.