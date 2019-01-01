QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
Sumitomo Corp is a Japanese conglomerate that operates various business units: metal products; transportation and construction systems; environment and infrastructure; media, ICT, and lifestyle-related goods and services; and mineral resources, energy, chemical, and electronics. The businesses develop, manufacture, distribute, and service steel sheets, steel tubular products, nonferrous metal products, ship and aerospace equipment, railway cars, automobiles, construction equipment, lifestyle and food retail goods, materials and supplies, mineral resources, energy, electronics, and life sciences. The group also offers services in infrastructure projects, real estate construction, and general construction and development projects.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.660
REV12.338B

Analyst Ratings

Sumitomo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sumitomo (SSUMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sumitomo (OTCPK: SSUMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sumitomo's (SSUMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sumitomo.

Q

What is the target price for Sumitomo (SSUMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sumitomo

Q

Current Stock Price for Sumitomo (SSUMY)?

A

The stock price for Sumitomo (OTCPK: SSUMY) is $15.89 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sumitomo (SSUMY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 10, 2009 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Sumitomo (OTCPK:SSUMY) reporting earnings?

A

Sumitomo’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Sumitomo (SSUMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sumitomo.

Q

What sector and industry does Sumitomo (SSUMY) operate in?

A

Sumitomo is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.