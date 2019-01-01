Sumitomo Corp is a Japanese conglomerate that operates various business units: metal products; transportation and construction systems; environment and infrastructure; media, ICT, and lifestyle-related goods and services; and mineral resources, energy, chemical, and electronics. The businesses develop, manufacture, distribute, and service steel sheets, steel tubular products, nonferrous metal products, ship and aerospace equipment, railway cars, automobiles, construction equipment, lifestyle and food retail goods, materials and supplies, mineral resources, energy, electronics, and life sciences. The group also offers services in infrastructure projects, real estate construction, and general construction and development projects.