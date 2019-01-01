QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Omni Health Inc operates a pharmacy in Miami Beach, Florida. The company operates through its subsidiary as a vertically integrated company focused on healthcare and operating in the lucrative pharmaceutical, medical and wellness industries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Omni Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Omni Health (OMHE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Omni Health (OTCEM: OMHE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Omni Health's (OMHE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Omni Health.

Q

What is the target price for Omni Health (OMHE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Omni Health

Q

Current Stock Price for Omni Health (OMHE)?

A

The stock price for Omni Health (OTCEM: OMHE) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:35:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Omni Health (OMHE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Omni Health.

Q

When is Omni Health (OTCEM:OMHE) reporting earnings?

A

Omni Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Omni Health (OMHE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Omni Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Omni Health (OMHE) operate in?

A

Omni Health is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.