There is no Press for this Ticker
Mayne Pharma is a small generics and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturer that earns over 90% of revenue in the U.S. market. Product portfolios focus on dermatology and women's health. The company performs very limited research and development, typically acquiring off-patent or tail-end brands. In fiscal 2019 generics contributed 61% of revenue and specialty brands 17%, with the balance coming from non-U.S. sales and contract manufacturing. Dynamics within the U.S. generics market leading to increased competition and significant drug price declines have resulted in Mayne significantly impairing acquired intangible assets. The company is shifting its focus to growth of the higher-margin specialty brands segment.

Mayne Pharma Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mayne Pharma Group (MAYNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mayne Pharma Group (OTCPK: MAYNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mayne Pharma Group's (MAYNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mayne Pharma Group.

Q

What is the target price for Mayne Pharma Group (MAYNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mayne Pharma Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Mayne Pharma Group (MAYNF)?

A

The stock price for Mayne Pharma Group (OTCPK: MAYNF) is $0.1875 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:56:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mayne Pharma Group (MAYNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mayne Pharma Group.

Q

When is Mayne Pharma Group (OTCPK:MAYNF) reporting earnings?

A

Mayne Pharma Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mayne Pharma Group (MAYNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mayne Pharma Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Mayne Pharma Group (MAYNF) operate in?

A

Mayne Pharma Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.