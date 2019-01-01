QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
65.61 - 65.69
Vol / Avg.
1.6K/4.7K
Div / Yield
2.36/3.87%
52 Wk
57.88 - 78
Mkt Cap
41.9B
Payout Ratio
131.6
Open
65.61
P/E
17.54
EPS
0
Shares
638.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 2, 2021, 8:09AM
Following the acquisition of WhiteWave, Danone restructured the firm into three broad segments: essential dairy and plant-based products, which represents just over half of group revenue; specialised nutrition; and bottled water. The firm's portfolio includes well-known brands such as Danone/Dannon dairy products, Nutrilon and Cow & Gate infant nutrition, and Evian and Volvic bottled water. Danone derives about 60% of its annual sales outside Western Europe, up from about just one third in 2001.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Danone Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Danone (GPDNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Danone (OTCQX: GPDNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Danone's (GPDNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Danone.

Q

What is the target price for Danone (GPDNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Danone

Q

Current Stock Price for Danone (GPDNF)?

A

The stock price for Danone (OTCQX: GPDNF) is $65.69 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:14:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Danone (GPDNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Danone.

Q

When is Danone (OTCQX:GPDNF) reporting earnings?

A

Danone does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Danone (GPDNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Danone.

Q

What sector and industry does Danone (GPDNF) operate in?

A

Danone is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.