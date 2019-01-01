|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Danone (OTCQX: GPDNF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Danone.
There is no analysis for Danone
The stock price for Danone (OTCQX: GPDNF) is $65.69 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:14:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Danone.
Danone does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Danone.
Danone is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.