Range
0.04 - 0.04
Vol / Avg.
95.2K/108K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
5.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.04
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
156.6M
Outstanding
MGX Minerals Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in the process of exploring its mineral properties in Canada. The company is a developer of lithium, magnesium and silicon projects. Its projects comprise Driftwood Creek project; Fran Gold project; Tillicum Gold project; Canada Lithium project; and Silica Projects.

MGX Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MGX Minerals (MGXMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MGX Minerals (OTCPK: MGXMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MGX Minerals's (MGXMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MGX Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for MGX Minerals (MGXMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MGX Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for MGX Minerals (MGXMF)?

A

The stock price for MGX Minerals (OTCPK: MGXMF) is $0.037 last updated Today at 3:15:30 PM.

Q

Does MGX Minerals (MGXMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MGX Minerals.

Q

When is MGX Minerals (OTCPK:MGXMF) reporting earnings?

A

MGX Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MGX Minerals (MGXMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MGX Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does MGX Minerals (MGXMF) operate in?

A

MGX Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.