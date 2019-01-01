Krungthai Card PCL offers credit cards and personal loans in Thailand. The credit card business makes up roughly two-thirds of the company's receivables and revenue; the personal loan business accounts for the remaining third of Krungthai's business. The company earns revenue through interest charges, fees & services, recovery of bad debts, and gains on exchange rates. Interest income and fee & service income each account for roughly 40% of total revenue. Recovery of bad debts and gains on exchange rates comprise the remaining revenue. The company operates exclusively in Thailand.