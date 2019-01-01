QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.31/1.59%
52 Wk
15.95 - 26.25
Mkt Cap
5B
Payout Ratio
38.65
Open
-
P/E
27.73
EPS
4.8
Shares
257.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
Krungthai Card PCL offers credit cards and personal loans in Thailand. The credit card business makes up roughly two-thirds of the company's receivables and revenue; the personal loan business accounts for the remaining third of Krungthai's business. The company earns revenue through interest charges, fees & services, recovery of bad debts, and gains on exchange rates. Interest income and fee & service income each account for roughly 40% of total revenue. Recovery of bad debts and gains on exchange rates comprise the remaining revenue. The company operates exclusively in Thailand.

Krungthai Card Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Krungthai Card (KGTHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Krungthai Card (OTCPK: KGTHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Krungthai Card's (KGTHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Krungthai Card.

Q

What is the target price for Krungthai Card (KGTHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Krungthai Card

Q

Current Stock Price for Krungthai Card (KGTHY)?

A

The stock price for Krungthai Card (OTCPK: KGTHY) is $19.49 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:12:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Krungthai Card (KGTHY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Krungthai Card.

Q

When is Krungthai Card (OTCPK:KGTHY) reporting earnings?

A

Krungthai Card does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Krungthai Card (KGTHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Krungthai Card.

Q

What sector and industry does Krungthai Card (KGTHY) operate in?

A

Krungthai Card is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.