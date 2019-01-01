Valneva SE is a vaccine company focused on developing life-saving vaccines. Its portfolio includes two vaccines for travellers; one for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis (IXIARO) and the second (DUKORAL) for the prevention of cholera and diarrhoea. The segments of the group are Commercialized vaccines which relate to marketed vaccines, the group's vaccines IXIARO/JESPECT, DUKORAL, and third-party products; Vaccine candidates which relate to research and development programs to generate new approvable products to generate future cash flows from product sales through partnering with pharmaceutical companies; and Technologies and services which relates to services and inventions at a commercialization stage. The group is based in France and operates internationally.