Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.73 - 33.35
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.61
Shares
107M
Outstanding
Valneva SE is a vaccine company focused on developing life-saving vaccines. Its portfolio includes two vaccines for travellers; one for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis (IXIARO) and the second (DUKORAL) for the prevention of cholera and diarrhoea. The segments of the group are Commercialized vaccines which relate to marketed vaccines, the group's vaccines IXIARO/JESPECT, DUKORAL, and third-party products; Vaccine candidates which relate to research and development programs to generate new approvable products to generate future cash flows from product sales through partnering with pharmaceutical companies; and Technologies and services which relates to services and inventions at a commercialization stage. The group is based in France and operates internationally.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Valneva Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Valneva (INRLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Valneva (OTCPK: INRLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Valneva's (INRLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Valneva.

Q

What is the target price for Valneva (INRLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Valneva

Q

Current Stock Price for Valneva (INRLF)?

A

The stock price for Valneva (OTCPK: INRLF) is $16.735 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:30:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Valneva (INRLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Valneva.

Q

When is Valneva (OTCPK:INRLF) reporting earnings?

A

Valneva does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Valneva (INRLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Valneva.

Q

What sector and industry does Valneva (INRLF) operate in?

A

Valneva is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.