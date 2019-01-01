QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Dragon Life Science Holdings Group Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

Dragon Life Science Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Dragon Life Science (NOHO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dragon Life Science (OTCPK: NOHO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dragon Life Science's (NOHO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dragon Life Science.

Q

What is the target price for Dragon Life Science (NOHO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dragon Life Science

Q

Current Stock Price for Dragon Life Science (NOHO)?

A

The stock price for Dragon Life Science (OTCPK: NOHO) is $0.0003 last updated Today at 6:35:12 PM.

Q

Does Dragon Life Science (NOHO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dragon Life Science.

Q

When is Dragon Life Science (OTCPK:NOHO) reporting earnings?

A

Dragon Life Science does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dragon Life Science (NOHO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dragon Life Science.

Q

What sector and industry does Dragon Life Science (NOHO) operate in?

A

Dragon Life Science is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.