Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/35.5K
Div / Yield
0.06/6.26%
52 Wk
0.98 - 1.8
Mkt Cap
4.8B
Payout Ratio
20.63
Open
-
P/E
4.32
EPS
0
Shares
4.7B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd operates as a paper products manufacturer. The company primarily produces liner board, corrugating medium, and coated duplex boards. In addition to packaging paperboard, the Group is also engaged in the production of printing and writing a paper in Dongguan and Taicang and the development of packaging paperboard and specialty paper production in Leshan, Sichuan Province. Most of the company's revenues are generated from the sale of packaging paper and the rest from sales of printing and writing paper, high-value specialty paper products, and Pulp.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nine Dragons Paper Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nine Dragons Paper (NDGPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nine Dragons Paper (OTCPK: NDGPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nine Dragons Paper's (NDGPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nine Dragons Paper.

Q

What is the target price for Nine Dragons Paper (NDGPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nine Dragons Paper

Q

Current Stock Price for Nine Dragons Paper (NDGPF)?

A

The stock price for Nine Dragons Paper (OTCPK: NDGPF) is $1.03 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:28:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nine Dragons Paper (NDGPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nine Dragons Paper.

Q

When is Nine Dragons Paper (OTCPK:NDGPF) reporting earnings?

A

Nine Dragons Paper does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nine Dragons Paper (NDGPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nine Dragons Paper.

Q

What sector and industry does Nine Dragons Paper (NDGPF) operate in?

A

Nine Dragons Paper is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.