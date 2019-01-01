QQQ
Kone, whose name means "machine" in Finnish, is the world's fourth- largest supplier of elevators and escalators. Kone began producing elevators in Finland in 1918 and today generates revenue in three ways: selling new elevators and escalators, overhauling or modernising old equipment, and servicing its installed base. Most of the company's profit comes from the last activity, where contracts are rolled over annually with built-in price increases. The bulk of Kone's business is in elevators, which are more numerous globally than escalators.

KONE Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KONE (KNYJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KONE (OTCPK: KNYJF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are KONE's (KNYJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KONE.

Q

What is the target price for KONE (KNYJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KONE

Q

Current Stock Price for KONE (KNYJF)?

A

The stock price for KONE (OTCPK: KNYJF) is $58.3475 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:59:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KONE (KNYJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KONE.

Q

When is KONE (OTCPK:KNYJF) reporting earnings?

A

KONE does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KONE (KNYJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KONE.

Q

What sector and industry does KONE (KNYJF) operate in?

A

KONE is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.