Green Star Products Inc produces algae-based renewable burning fuels in the United States. It involves designing and engineering bio-diesel reactors and process control systems that produce biodiesel and cellulosic ethanol. The company also develops and produces anti-friction metal treatment products, which include lubricants and additives that reduce emissions and enhances fuel economy in vehicles, machinery, and power plants. It sells its lubricants and additives under the SuperBat TVT brand name for use in various internal combustion engines, transmissions, power steering, wheel bearings, and differentials.