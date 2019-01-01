QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.28/0.83%
52 Wk
27.43 - 35
Mkt Cap
59.5M
Payout Ratio
10.6
Open
-
P/E
12.72
EPS
0.95
Shares
1.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Century Next Financial Corp is the United States-based holding company for Bank of Ruston. The bank provides a full range of banking services including its primary business of real estate lending to residential and commercial customers. It offers both personal and business banking services. The bank's portfolio of services includes checking facility, savings facility, mobile banking, customer service, mortgage loans, personal loans, home construction loans, and others.

Century Next Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Century Next Financial (CTUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Century Next Financial (OTCQX: CTUY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Century Next Financial's (CTUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Century Next Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Century Next Financial (CTUY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Century Next Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Century Next Financial (CTUY)?

A

The stock price for Century Next Financial (OTCQX: CTUY) is $33.6 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:13:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Century Next Financial (CTUY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Century Next Financial.

Q

When is Century Next Financial (OTCQX:CTUY) reporting earnings?

A

Century Next Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Century Next Financial (CTUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Century Next Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Century Next Financial (CTUY) operate in?

A

Century Next Financial is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.