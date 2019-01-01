QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
39.66 - 39.66
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
39.27 - 65.48
Mkt Cap
443.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
39.66
P/E
-
Shares
11.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Carbios SA specializes in developing industrial bio-process for the recycling of plastic waste and the production of the biopolymer. The company creates a new generation of fully biodegradable plastics with a controlled lifespan, a process enabling infinite biorecycling of plastic waste (PET) and a new biological pathway to produce biosourced polymers. It uses Biodegradation; Biorecycling and Bioproduction techniques.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Carbios Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Carbios (COOSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Carbios (OTCPK: COOSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Carbios's (COOSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Carbios.

Q

What is the target price for Carbios (COOSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Carbios

Q

Current Stock Price for Carbios (COOSF)?

A

The stock price for Carbios (OTCPK: COOSF) is $39.66 last updated Today at 3:36:47 PM.

Q

Does Carbios (COOSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Carbios.

Q

When is Carbios (OTCPK:COOSF) reporting earnings?

A

Carbios does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Carbios (COOSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Carbios.

Q

What sector and industry does Carbios (COOSF) operate in?

A

Carbios is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.