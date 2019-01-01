|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Carbios (OTCPK: COOSF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Carbios.
There is no analysis for Carbios
The stock price for Carbios (OTCPK: COOSF) is $39.66 last updated Today at 3:36:47 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Carbios.
Carbios does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Carbios.
Carbios is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.