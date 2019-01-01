|Date
You can purchase shares of United Bancorp Alabama (OTCQX: UBAB) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for United Bancorp Alabama.
The latest price target for United Bancorp Alabama (OTCQX: UBAB) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on January 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting UBAB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for United Bancorp Alabama (OTCQX: UBAB) is $29.7 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:49:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for United Bancorp Alabama.
United Bancorp Alabama does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for United Bancorp Alabama.
United Bancorp Alabama is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.