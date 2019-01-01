QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
0.28/0.94%
52 Wk
25.5 - 31.98
Mkt Cap
111.5M
Payout Ratio
4.97
4.97
Open
P/E
6.7
EPS
0.89
Shares
3.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
United Bancorp Of Alabama Inc is a bank holding company, which offers a broad range of banking services. It serves in the areas of Baldwin, Escambia, and Monroe Counties, Alabama, and Santa Rosa County, Florida. Some of its services include Personal Loans; Visa Credit Cards; Online/Mobile Banking; Safe Deposit Boxes and others.

United Bancorp Alabama Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United Bancorp Alabama (UBAB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Bancorp Alabama (OTCQX: UBAB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are United Bancorp Alabama's (UBAB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for United Bancorp Alabama.

Q

What is the target price for United Bancorp Alabama (UBAB) stock?

A

The latest price target for United Bancorp Alabama (OTCQX: UBAB) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on January 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting UBAB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for United Bancorp Alabama (UBAB)?

A

The stock price for United Bancorp Alabama (OTCQX: UBAB) is $29.7 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:49:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United Bancorp Alabama (UBAB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Bancorp Alabama.

Q

When is United Bancorp Alabama (OTCQX:UBAB) reporting earnings?

A

United Bancorp Alabama does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is United Bancorp Alabama (UBAB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Bancorp Alabama.

Q

What sector and industry does United Bancorp Alabama (UBAB) operate in?

A

United Bancorp Alabama is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.