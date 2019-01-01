Invesque Inc is a Canada-based company. It is engaged in owning income-producing seniors housing and care properties. The company focuses on acquiring and investing in properties that offer transitional care, long-term care, memory care assisted living, and independent living programs, and medical office properties. The rental income generates maximum revenue for the company. It offers its services to the United States of America. Its segments comprise Seniors housing and care investment properties, Owner occupied properties, Medical office buildings, and Corporate.