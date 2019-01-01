QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 26, 2021, 8:48AM
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Invesque Inc is a Canada-based company. It is engaged in owning income-producing seniors housing and care properties. The company focuses on acquiring and investing in properties that offer transitional care, long-term care, memory care assisted living, and independent living programs, and medical office properties. The rental income generates maximum revenue for the company. It offers its services to the United States of America. Its segments comprise Seniors housing and care investment properties, Owner occupied properties, Medical office buildings, and Corporate.

Analyst Ratings

Invesque Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesque (MHIVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesque (OTCEM: MHIVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Invesque's (MHIVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invesque.

Q

What is the target price for Invesque (MHIVF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Invesque (OTCEM: MHIVF) was reported by BMO Capital on March 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.50 expecting MHIVF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.40% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesque (MHIVF)?

A

The stock price for Invesque (OTCEM: MHIVF) is $1.53 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:04:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Invesque (MHIVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Invesque.

Q

When is Invesque (OTCEM:MHIVF) reporting earnings?

A

Invesque does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invesque (MHIVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesque.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesque (MHIVF) operate in?

A

Invesque is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.