Range
4.72 - 4.99
Vol / Avg.
170.6K/65.9K
Div / Yield
0.3/6.24%
52 Wk
3.77 - 5.65
Mkt Cap
37.5B
Payout Ratio
60.5
Open
4.99
P/E
9.73
EPS
0.12
Shares
7.8B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Grupo Mexico SAB de CV is a holding company that operates in the mining-metallurgic industry, the exploration, exploitation, and benefit of metallic and non-metallic ores, multimodal freight railroad service, and infrastructure development. The majority of the group's revenue is generated by the mining division, through its subsidiary AMC. The company has 14 mines and exploration projects in Mexico, Peru, the United States of America, Chile, Ecuador, and Argentina, and its products include copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, gold, and lead. The company also has a transportation division comprised of three large railroad companies through its subsidiary FM Rail Holding. Together, they form the largest railroad operator in Mexico, both in terms of coverage and fleet size.

Analyst Ratings

Grupo Mexico Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grupo Mexico (GMBXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grupo Mexico (OTCPK: GMBXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grupo Mexico's (GMBXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grupo Mexico.

Q

What is the target price for Grupo Mexico (GMBXF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Grupo Mexico (OTCPK: GMBXF) was reported by Citigroup on November 12, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GMBXF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Grupo Mexico (GMBXF)?

A

The stock price for Grupo Mexico (OTCPK: GMBXF) is $4.82 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:32:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grupo Mexico (GMBXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grupo Mexico.

Q

When is Grupo Mexico (OTCPK:GMBXF) reporting earnings?

A

Grupo Mexico does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grupo Mexico (GMBXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grupo Mexico.

Q

What sector and industry does Grupo Mexico (GMBXF) operate in?

A

Grupo Mexico is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.