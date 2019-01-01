Grupo Mexico SAB de CV is a holding company that operates in the mining-metallurgic industry, the exploration, exploitation, and benefit of metallic and non-metallic ores, multimodal freight railroad service, and infrastructure development. The majority of the group's revenue is generated by the mining division, through its subsidiary AMC. The company has 14 mines and exploration projects in Mexico, Peru, the United States of America, Chile, Ecuador, and Argentina, and its products include copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, gold, and lead. The company also has a transportation division comprised of three large railroad companies through its subsidiary FM Rail Holding. Together, they form the largest railroad operator in Mexico, both in terms of coverage and fleet size.